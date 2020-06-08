‘Talk – Action = Zero’ compiles 100 songs for Black Visions Collective

This past Friday (June 5), Bandcamp waived its revenue share to donate 100 percent of sales to artists, bands, and creators, and those responded by donating that revenue to Black Lives Matter and its causes. We created an updating list of Boston bands and national labels that publicly took part, but one release combined everything into one compilation: Talk – Action = Zero.

The 100-track Bandcamp-exclusive comp is the work of Rough Trade Publishing and Bank Robber Music, a 3rd party music licensing company. All money from the pay-what-you-want release will benefit Black Visions Collective, the Minnesota-based non-profit organization dedicated to Black liberation.

The comp features a host of music and genres (demos, vintage cuts, live recordings, unreleased tunes, singles, etc.), with contributions by The Sheila Divine, Superchunk, Prism Tats, A Place To Bury Strangers, Bis, This Bliss, Phantogram, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Jesse Malin, Damon & Naomi, and several others.

“We as a small company have always been committed to our artist community, but it would be a disservice to not recognize that the music we love and the roster of artists we represent are influenced by Black culture, says Emily Roman of Bank Robber Music. “The artist and the Black community are in the midst of changing times. We wanted to use our platform to amplify the two communities that allow us to do what we love every day in this industry. We are extremely grateful for all the artists we work with who quickly mobilized to be a part of this benefit compilation; We are here for our artists, and we stand with Black Lives Matter. This is the time to dive in, dig deep and take action.”

Purchase it below.