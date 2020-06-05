Pilgrims of Yearning confront xenophobia from a Latinx perspective

Throughout today (June 5), Bandcamp has once again waived its revenue share, meaning 100 percent of all sales on its digital platform will go back to artists, labels, and creators. The gesture, the latest in a string of “no fee” designations by Bandcamp, was initially aimed to raise funds for artists during the COVID-19 pandemic. But many have utilized the day to redirect money into Black Lives Matter-aligned causes in a continuous fight for racial justice and equality.

Boston’s Pilgrims of Yearning are one of those bands, today donating money raised from new single “In God You Trust” this week to support Massachusetts Black Women Attorneys. It’s the second single from the post-punk and dark alternative trio’s forthcoming album, Forsaken Lands, which independently arrives June 26.

Through band members Juls Garat (vocals) and Claudio Marcio (guitar) Pilgrims of Yearning trace their origins to Santiago, Chile and Bogotá, Colombia, respectively, and “In God You Trust” is a reflection of their life experience as immigrants facing discrimination for non-conformity.

“As artists, we speak through our music,” the band states. “We wrote ‘In God You Trust’ a while ago as our outcry to the racism and xenophobia we have witnessed and experienced from our Latinx perspective. This is a time to listen, reflect, speak up, better ourselves and build bridges in our society because we need each other to make a better world.”

Hit the Bandcamp below, and get the track on a name-your-price format. Then gaze toward the video, once some coin has been dropped, and get to know one of Boston’s most exciting and poignant new bands.

<a href="http://pilgrimsofyearning.bandcamp.com/album/forsaken-lands">Forsaken Lands by Pilgrims of Yearning</a>

