How to aid and assist the Black community in Boston and beyond

Vanyaland stands in solidarity with the Black community and unites with artists and creatives around the world in demanding justice, racial equality, and the end of oppression of all kinds in our communities. We join many others around the country in participating in #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED this Tuesday (June 2), to pull back our usual arts coverage and allow space for necessary discussion of current events and actions, and to reconnect directly with our community.
Today we salute the following organizations and community groups that are leading the way to elevate Black voices and create a safer space for the Black community. Many of the descriptions are their own words, some are via activists, and some are ours. We are united. #BlackLivesMatter
Black Lives Matter: The movement and ongoing fight to end state-sanctioned violence, liberate Black people, and end white supremacy forever. secure.actblue.com/donate/ms_blm_homepage_2019
Black Lives Matter, Boston Chapter: Ways to Connect: Email, website, Facebook, Twitter.
Black Visions Collective: A Black, trans, and queer-led organization that is committed to dismantling systems of oppression and violence, and shifting the public narrative to create transformative, long-term change. blackvisionsmn.org
Movement For Black Lives: A space for Black organizations across the country to debate and discuss the current political conditions, develop shared assessments of what political interventions were necessary in order to achieve key policy, cultural and political wins, convene organizational leadership in order to debate and co-create a shared movement wide strategy. m4bl.org
Black Boston: Comprehensive guide to Black-owned and -operated businesses around Eastern Massachusetts, COVID-19 support serves, and upcoming events. blackboston.com
New England Blacks in Philanthropy: An organization that unites Black philanthropists, trustees and staff of grant making institutions to enhance philanthropy’s ability to address the needs of Black communities nationally and globally. nebip.org/get-involved
Unicorn Riot: Non-profit organization that is dedicated to exposing root causes of dynamic social and environmental issues. unicornriot.ninja
Campaign Zero: Online platform and organization that utilizes research-based policy solutions to end police brutality in America. joincampaignzero.org
Charity Navigator: Comprehensive guide to intelligent giving and updates on causes both local and national. charitynavigator.org
George Floyd Memorial Fund: The official GoFundMe to support the Floyd family. gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd
Boston Bail Funds and Legal Assistance: massbailfund.org/
Nationwide Bail Fund Organizations: Google Doc