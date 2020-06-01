How to aid and assist the Black community in Boston and beyond

Vanyaland stands in solidarity with the Black community and unites with artists and creatives around the world in demanding justice, racial equality, and the end of oppression of all kinds in our communities. We join many others around the country in participating in #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED this Tuesday (June 2), to pull back our usual arts coverage and allow space for necessary discussion of current events and actions, and to reconnect directly with our community.

Today we salute the following organizations and community groups that are leading the way to elevate Black voices and create a safer space for the Black community. Many of the descriptions are their own words, some are via activists, and some are ours. We are united. #BlackLivesMatter

Black Lives Matter: The movement and ongoing fight to end state-sanctioned violence, liberate Black people, and end white supremacy forever. secure.actblue.com/donate/ms_blm_homepage_2019

Black Lives Matter, Boston Chapter: Ways to Connect: Email, website, Facebook, Twitter.

Black Visions Collective: A Black, trans, and queer-led organization that is committed to dismantling systems of oppression and violence, and shifting the public narrative to create transformative, long-term change. blackvisionsmn.org

Movement For Black Lives: A space for Black organizations across the country to debate and discuss the current political conditions, develop shared assessments of what political interventions were necessary in order to achieve key policy, cultural and political wins, convene organizational leadership in order to debate and co-create a shared movement wide strategy. m4bl.org

Black Boston: Comprehensive guide to Black-owned and -operated businesses around Eastern Massachusetts, COVID-19 support serves, and upcoming events. blackboston.com

New England Blacks in Philanthropy: An organization that unites Black philanthropists, trustees and staff of grant making institutions to enhance philanthropy’s ability to address the needs of Black communities nationally and globally. nebip.org/get-involved

Unicorn Riot: Non-profit organization that is dedicated to exposing root causes of dynamic social and environmental issues. unicornriot.ninja

Campaign Zero: Online platform and organization that utilizes research-based policy solutions to end police brutality in America. joincampaignzero.org

Charity Navigator: Comprehensive guide to intelligent giving and updates on causes both local and national. charitynavigator.org

George Floyd Memorial Fund: The official GoFundMe to support the Floyd family. gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

Boston Bail Funds and Legal Assistance: massbailfund.org/

Nationwide Bail Fund Organizations: Google Doc