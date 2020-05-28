This Stream is Tonight: ‘Hollywoo Squares’ circles fun on the calendar

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

There may not be appearances by Whoopi Goldberg or ALF, but when you get members of the local comedy and drag communities together for a night of Hollywoo Squares, it’s still a nearly-guaranteed good time just by the sound of it.

With its first livestream kicking off tonight (May 28) on both the Loopy Comedy Facebook page and Worcester-based comedian Niki Luparelli’s Twitch profile, the comedic gathering follows the blueprint of the classic game show, where contestants — in tonight’s case, local drag personalities Lady Sabrina and Teasha Boo — will go head-to-head in the tic-tac-toe trivia game, while the evening’s host, Dale LePage, will be asking those occupying the “Hollywoo squares” a series of questions with the goal of getting three in a row.

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET, and “admission” is free — however, tips will be accepted through Venmo.