Cigarettes After Sex re-imagine a romantic future on ‘You’re All I Want’

Fresh off the October 2019 release of sophomore album Cry, Cigarettes After Sex are back with a new single. It’s called “You’re All I Want”, and it’s a moody ambient-pop ballad that lyrically re-imagines the passionate beginnings of a love affair already developed.

“You’re All I Want” was “[r]ecorded in the summer of 2017 during the sessions for our second album, Cry,” says Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez. “The initial takes of the song were finished in the courtyard of the house we were staying at in Mallorca, late in the evening, right as a thunderstorm was rushing in over us. Almost three years later, having just moved to LA, I finally wrote the lyrics & they ended up telling a story I saw as a fantasy or dream involving my girlfriend & I. Sort of reversing our roles & retelling the way we met, while imagining what a sweet future might look like together…”

