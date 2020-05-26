It’s a cruel world, but there will be no Cruel World festival in 2020

Oh, cruel world: There will be no Cruel World festival in 2020.

The classic alternative, new wave, and darkwave music fest — headlined by Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, and others — announced it is cancelling its inaugural 2020 edition over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Cruel World was originally set for May 2, but the Goldenvoice-produced festival, held at The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, just outside Los Angeles, set a rescheduled date for September 12. Now it’s off the calendar completely.

“After much consideration and monitoring of the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are disappointed to announce Cruel World 2020 will not take place,” reads a festival statement posted to social media on Tuesday (May 26). “All we want is to dance and sway to songs we love, but our number one priority is the health and safety of you and everyone involved in the festival. We appreciate your understanding, and we can’t wait to come together soon.”

In addition to its headliners, Cruel World participants included Echo & The Bunnymen, The English Beat, The Psychedelic Furs, The Church, Gary Numan, Public Image Ltd., Violent Femmes, Marc Almond, Berlin, and several more. A modern wave of darkwave was also represented, with appearances by Cold Cave, TR/ST, Drab Majesty, Softkill, The KVB, Black Marble, and others. The lineup was pretty remarkable.

“All 2020 tickets purchased through our official ticket provider Elevate will automatically be cancelled and refunded,” the festival adds. “Tickets will be refunded within 30 business days. Stay safe and healthy. We can’t wait to see you soon.”

Read their full statement below.

An important update on Cruel World pic.twitter.com/2vc7HmHfHP — Cruel World Fest (@cruelworldfest) May 26, 2020

Here’s the full lineup, from February’s announcement: