This Stream Is Tonight: Joey Ramone Virtual Birthday Bash 2020

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

The annual Joey Ramone Birthday Bash is back for another year, and this time, we can all remain sedated while enjoying the festivities from home. Today (May 19) would have marked the 69th birthday of the iconic punk rock pioneer and Ramones frontman, and tonight’s livestreamed show celebrates his “birth, life, and music” while viewers are encouraged to donate to the Joey Ramone Foundation for Lymphoma Research.

“You don’t need a ticket, you don’t need a plane, train or automobile. you don’t anything more than you have right now,” reads the event description.

This year’s show features performances by CJ Ramone, Richie Ramone, Glen Matlock & Earl Slick, Barb Wire Dolls, The Dune Rats, and more, with appearances by Clem Burke, Jesse Malin, Bun E. Carlos, and a bunch of others. The Joey Ramone Birthday Bash has taken place every year since the musician died of lymphoma at the age of 49 in 2001; this year’s event will be hosted on the Joey Ramone Facebook page.

More details below.