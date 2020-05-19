fbpx
In MusicNational News

L Devine gives us the real shit with an alt-pop bop in ‘Don’t Say It’

By Michael Marottaon
Via Facebook

We’re living in dark times, but the alt-pop explosion is still as colorful as ever. Charli XCX is hustling deep on lockdown, Kim Petras is cruising Malibu, and now L Devine has stepped up to deliver a sparkling bop that shines like springtime ambition. It’s called “Don’t Say It,” and it finds the rising British singer coming correct with a track about dismissing false hope in a relationship. When the bass crushes and rises back up to skyscraper heights, L Devine (born Olivia Devine) drops a lyrical gauntlet: “Oh, I want to believe it / Don’t say it if you don’t really mean it / Don’t lie, give me the real shit.” We can only sit back and nod. We might even stan.

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.