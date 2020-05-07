Kim Petras drives a sunny alt-pop bop all the way to ‘Malibu’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

We know Kim Petras made big moves in summer 2019 with her glittery debut album Clarity, but it was her Halloween-themed electro record Turn Off The Light that really inserted the German alt-pop singer into our strobe-lit playlist. Today (May 7), Petras continues to roll with the seasons, dropping a sun-bleached funk-fueled bop that takes us down to the shores of “Malibu.” If only we could travel IRL!

“‘Malibu’ is a return to color, the feeling of being in love, and the escapism pop that I love the most,” Petras says. “After Clarity, I had cried all my tears and moved on, so this is a reflection of how I’ve been feeling. I just want ‘Malibu’ to be a fizzy, refreshing drink that comes to you during this quarantine and makes you forget all your anxieties. I hope this can be a little vitamin shot that brightens your day.”

We sure as heck need it.