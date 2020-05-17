Doug Stanhope is ‘The Dying of a Last Breed’ in new Vimeo special

If ever there was a time we needed to bask in the brutally honest viewpoint of Doug Stanhope, it’s right now. Well, come Tuesday afternoon, we’re in luck.

As announced via social media last week, Stanhope’s new stand-up special, The Dying of a Last Breed, makes its entrance into the world on Tuesday (May 19) at 3 p.m. ET via Vimeo (where you can currently pre-order the special for $10). It marks the Worcester native’s first recorded full hour since 2016’s No Place Like Home, and gives us a nice chance to catch up with him after his mid-March appearance at The Wilbur was postponed to July over coronavirus precautions.

While we aren’t exactly sure what the new hour entails, beyond what we see in the short teaser that accompanied the announcement, we’re certainly not alone when we say we’re looking forward to hearing what Stanhope has to say about, well, anything and everything.

Check out a clip from the special below.

Pre-order THE DYING OF A LAST BREED here: https://t.co/dZ0JLnL3lg — Doug Stanhope (@DougStanhope) May 15, 2020

