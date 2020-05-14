This Stream is Tonight: Japanese Breakfast raises money for band and crew

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Musicians around the world are in pure survival mode as we slowly navigate the coronavirus pandemic, and they are extending their own efforts to take care of bandmates and road crew. Groups like The National, The Head & The Heart, and Big Thief have all either performed or released merchandise and music to raise money for their out-of-work crews, and now Japanese Breakfast, the experimental-pop project from Michelle Zauner, will do the same with a special livestream performance today (May 14) at 7 p.m. EDT.

The show is hosted by community-driven artist platform NoonChorus, which aims to raise money for musicians through livestreaming.

“I wanted to put together a live stream of some new songs and special covers to help support my crew while we are unable to tour, which is to say, unable to work and earn income,” says Zauner. “I’ve also commissioned a special design that features my band family, Craig, Deven, Peter, Harry & Rachel, to help raise some money to make up for many months of touring we’ve had to cancel.”

Check out, and buy, that special design t-shirt here. And listen to Japanese Breakfast below.