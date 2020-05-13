This Stream is Today: Allie X, Empress Of, and more on SESSIONS

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Here’s a new hump day tradition to hop on board with: The Recording Academy, Truideation, and Twitch have collaborated to livestream a weekly series of live music, aptly named SESSIONS. After kicking off last week with a diverse roster that ranged from Skip Marley to Twin Shadow, today’s SESSIONS episode features Allie X, Cavetown, Empress Of, Kat Cunning, and Salt Cathedral. The stream launches at 4 p.m. ET via Twitch, offering live performances from each artist, while simultaneously collecting donations for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. According to a press release, Spotify will match all donations made.

“Funds raised by the series benefit thousands of people in the music and touring industries who find themselves without work and facing an uncertain future,” reads a statement from MusiCares on the Twitch page. “Together, we have the power to make a difference in their lives. Your donation to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide emergency aid and hope.”

Tune in at 4 p.m. here, and revisit our April chat with Allie X below.

