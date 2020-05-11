fbpx
In Comedy

‘F is for Family’ drops new teaser for upcoming fourth season

By Jason Greenoughon
Netflix
 
 

After a year and a half away, Bill Burr‘s hit animated Netflix series F is for Family has re-emerged with a brand new teaser trailer for its upcoming fourth season, and we’re already pretty pumped about it, to say the least.

As made apparent in the 27-second reel, which dropped late last week, the new season will feature a new face coming to visit the Murphy family, as Breaking Bad actor Jonathan Banks joins the cast as Big Bill Murphy, the father of Bill Burr’s character, Frank.

While a premiere date for the new episodes has yet to be announced, according to a tweet sent out by Burr’s media company, All Things Comedy last Thursday, that info will be announced at some point this week. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.

