Tanya Donelly covers a Pixies classic for the staff of Great Scott

Over the past few weeks, Tanya Donelly has been assembling friends and collaborators for her Sunday Series, covering songs to benefit various organizations or projects during the coronavirus pandemic, such as Project Bread, the Boston-Cambridge Musicians Relief Fund, and The Record Company’s Musicians Fund.

The latest Sunday Series offering arrived yesterday (May 3), and it’s a cover of the Pixies’ classic “Here Comes Your Man”; proceeds from the track are earmarked for the staff of Great Scott. The beloved Allston rock club announced last week it would not be re-opening when stay-at-home orders are relaxed and life begins to return to normal.

Joining Donelly on the Pixies cover, posted below, are Sunday Series players Russell Chudnofsky (acoustic and electric guitars) and Great Scott bartender Joe McMahon (bass and keys), as well as her Belly bandmate Gail Greenwood (electric guitar) and Dave Brophy (guitar, drums, mixing). Donelly handles vocals with an all-star team of support, Boston’s own Band Of Their Own: Melissa Gibbs, Jenny Dee, Kay Hanley, Hilken Mancini, Michelle Paulhus, Amy Griffin, Magen Tracy, and Greenwood. “Here Comes Your Man” was recorded in each musician’s home studio, and then mixed by Brophy.

“This week’s chosen song, Pixies’ ‘Here Comes Your Man’, was requested by our friend Steve Gisselbrecht, in honor of his husband Tom Wethern’s birthday,” Donelly writes on Bandcamp. “I love these two people, and feel so happy and honored to help Steve wish Tom a happy birthday in this way… This is not the first time I’ve sung for Tom W on his birthday — the first time was several years ago at one of Boston’s most loved clubs, Great Scott, one of those special rooms that just feels good and sounds great, and a musical home to some of my favorite people and musicians. Very very sadly, Tim Philbin announced this past week that Great Scott won’t be reopening post-lockdown. This is a deep blow and loss for our musical community, and for Joe McMahon, who was on GS staff.”

McMahon chimes in, adding: “On behalf of our staff, I want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the people of Boston. We were very fortunate. As heartbroken as we all are, we’ll always cherish the memories, the music and your friendship. Wish we’d had the chance to do a proper Last Call. Stay safe.”

