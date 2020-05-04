Psycho Las Vegas cancels 2020 festival, ‘nearly all bands’ to play 2021 edition

Another day, another cancelled 2020 music festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s the bad news. The good news is that a growing number of this year’s fests have shifted their lineups to 2021; it was the case last week with Massachusetts’ Levitate, and it seems to now be the case with Psycho Las Vegas.

This year’s Psycho Las Vegas was set to go down August 14 to 16 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, headlined by Danzig (performing Danzig II: Lucifuge), Mercyful Fate, and Emperor, and featuring one hell of a full lineup (see it below). That weekend has been cancelled, with an eye now toward August 19 to 22, 2021, for its rescheduled festivities.

And “nearly all bands” will be on board next year, which is pretty cool.

“Gambling is in our blood but we can’t roll the dice on this one — Psycho Swim and Psycho Las Vegas have been rescheduled to August 19 to 22, 2021,” the fest writes on Monday (May 4). “Nearly all bands have signed on for the new dates but we are awaiting confirmation from one final artist before presenting our updated lineup. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

Psycho Las Vegas adds: “Once our updated lineup is announced, refunds will be available for anyone who can’t join us in 2021, and hotel rooms purchased through the Fan Block will be automatically refunded. For more information, please visit our Festival FAQ.”

Check out what was to be the full Psycho Las Vegas 2020 lineup below.