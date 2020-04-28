Marshfield’s Levitate Music & Arts Festival postponed to 2021

Add Levitate Music & Arts Festival to the list of fests not happening in 2020. The ever-expanding annual Marshfield-based roots and reggae festival was slated to take place over three days, July 10 to 12, but organizers announced today (April 28) that they are scrapping this summer’s edition and postponing its lineup to the same dates in 2021.

“Since launching Levitate Music & Arts Festival in 2013, we at Levitate have been extremely grateful for all of your support in growing a music and arts festival that as a community we can all be proud of,” reads the statement, posted to social media and sent to ticket buyers in an email. “Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the community we love, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone until the following July on the same weekend.”

Levitate adds that its headliners, including Jack Johnson, are on board for the 2021 fest, and a “majority of the supporting artists have already committed to the new dates as well.”

Slated to appear this summer were Phil Lesh & Friends, Old Crow Medicine Show, Umphrey’s McGee, Moe., and Toots and the Maytals. Levitate always scores well with locals, and the homegrown lineup for 2020 included Aubrey Haddard (Boston), Sun Parade (Northampton), The New Motif (Hyannis), Gentle Temper (Boston) and Sundog Organ Trio (Cape Cod).

Tickets purchased for this year’s fest will be valid for the 2021 edition, and refunds will be available for those who can’t attend the new date. “We look forward to using the extra planning time to deliver to you the best 3 days of music, art, food, and community yet,” Levitate add.

Read their full statement below.

Here’s the full 2020 lineup…