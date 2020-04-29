This Stream is Tonight: Dusty Slay gathers friends for some storytelling

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Comedy stages may be still be vacant as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, but that isn’t going to stop Dusty Slay from making sure we’re havin’ a good time.

Over the last week, the Alabama native has welcomed some of his friends in comedy and beyond to join him during his Storytelling livestream on Instagram, loosely titled Stories You Tell Your Friends. Tonight (April 29), he welcomes a new slate of pals, including Boston’s own Corey Rodrigues.

Not exclusively holding the gathering to a comedy context, Slay aims to have his friends join him what he hopes will be every night, to just tell stories they’d want to tell their friends, while he takes some time to connect with fans who are tuning in to check out the stream.

Check out today’s full announcement below, revisit our June 2019 interview, and head on over to Slay’s Instagram, @dustyslay, starting at 8 p.m. ET tonight to catch the fun.

