Noel Gallagher discovers ‘lost’ Oasis song during coronavirus downtime

With society’s great pause in full swing, and showing no real signs of letting up, we’ve all been granted some free time to tackle some at-home projects we’ve been putting off. For Noel Gallagher, that means finally sorting through “hundreds of faceless unmarked CDs… lying around boxes at home.”

And well, wouldn’t you know it, the Oasis guitarist has found something pretty cool. Gallagher took to Twitter this morning (April 29) to reveal that he’s discovered a lost Oasis demo called “Don’t Stop,” and it’ll appear on streaming platforms tonight at midnight.

The track possibly dates back to around 2005, when Oasis released their sixth studio album Don’t Believe the Truth. But it could have existed prior to those sessions. Oh the mystery!

“As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever,” Gallagher tweets. “As far as I’m aware there is only one version of this tune ‘out there’ from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong about 15 years ago? I’m not sure whether the soundcheck version pre-dates the demo as there’s no date on the CD.”

As Liam Gallagher continues to utilize Twitter to publicly demand an Oasis reunion, this could be the next best thing.