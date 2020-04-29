Big Thief share previously unreleased song ‘Love In Mine’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Big Thief’s recent recording sessions continue to offer new and unexpected gifts. Earlier this month the Brooklyn band posted unreleased demos to Bandcamp to raise money for their touring crew, and today have shared a previously unreleased track called “Love In Mine.”

The song comes from their recording of last year’s Two Hands album, one of two LPs Big Thief released in 2019, alongside UFOF. Big Thief describe the track as “an outtake that is very dear to us.”

The band adds: “We all felt this song was one of the strongest

songs/captures in the Two Hands batch but we could never quite get it

to fit in a sequence. Happy to be sharing it now.” Listen in below via Spotify.

