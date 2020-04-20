Big Thief post unreleased music to raise money for tour crew

Big Thief have joined The National and others in raising money for their tour crews, a group of people whose careers have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In short: No live music, no work for those work behind the scenes who help make live music happen.

The New York band have released a five-song EP via Bandcamp, titled Demos Vol. 1 – Topanga Canyon, CA – Feb 2018, that pulls from songs recorded in the sessions that ultimately gave us last year’s impactful UFOF and Two Hands albums, as well as Adrianne Lenker’s solo record abysskiss.

“We spent the month of February 2018 in a cabin in Topanga Canyon, California, recording 34 demos that were boiled down to become UFOF and Two Hands, and we’re bringing a handful into light now to share with everyone,” write Big Thief on Bandcamp. “We chose 5 of our favorites — none of which appear on any Big Thief records and a couple of which appear in different forms on Adrianne’s abysskiss.”

Big Thief continue: “100% of the funds we receive from this release will go to our faithful road crew, whose income has been impacted by the disruption in our touring schedule. They are the lifeblood of the Big Thief shows and we care so deeply for each and every one of them.”

Listen to one of the demos, “Live Young”, below via Bandcamp, and score the rest after you make the purchase.

<a href="http://bigthief.bandcamp.com/album/demos-vol-1-topanga-canyon-ca-feb-2018">Demos Vol. 1 – Topanga Canyon, CA – Feb 2018 by Big Thief</a>

***

