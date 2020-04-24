fbpx
In Comedy

The Comedy Studio covers the weekend with ‘From a Social Distance’

By Jason Greenoughon
 
 

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Sure, it might not feel the same when you aren’t able to see Comedy Studio owner Rick Jenkins and his Johnny Carson suits live in the flesh (or cloth), but while we’re all stuck at home amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, he’s making sure your weekends don’t grow scarce of comedy.

With his weekend-long interview series From a Social Distance, Jenkins brings viewers beyond the mic for a bit, as he chats with both current and former comedians from the Boston comedy scene in addition to airing some old stand-up sets from the respective performer.

Kicking this weekend’s string of shows off tonight (April 24) will be Dave Rattigan and Scott Oddo, with Dan Boulger and Lamont Price joining Jenkins for a chat on Saturday (April 25) before Dana Jay Bein and Tim McIntire close things out for the weekend on Sunday (April 26).

Each episode airs at 8 p.m. on its respective night via the club’s website, with a re-run following at 11:30 p.m.

Be sure to check out other current Comedy Studio offerings throughout the rest of the week, as well, including a new episode of the Comedy Studio Podcast every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, Tales From the Inside with Angela Sawyer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m., and Alex Giampapa’s The Actual News on Saturdays at 10 p.m.

View this post on Instagram

We've got a jam packed week for ya! Every Single Night!!!⁠ ⁠ Tuesday (4/21) 8pm⁠ The Comedy Studio Podcast with special guest Niki Luparelli (@luparelli)⁠ ⁠ Wednesday (4/22) 8pm⁠ Tales From the Inside with Angela Sawyer (ILuvKarlRahner.com)⁠ ⁠ Thursday (4/23) 8pm⁠ Niki’s Boob Tube with Niki Luparelli (@luparelli)⁠ ⁠ Friday (4/24) 8pm/11:30pm⁠ From a Social Distance with Dave Rattigan (DaveRattigan.com) and Scott Oddo (@scott.oddo)⁠ ⁠ Saturday (4/25) 8pm/11:30pm⁠ From a Social Distance with Dan Boulger (@boulgerdan) and Lamont Price (@lpizzle12)⁠ ⁠ Saturday (4/25) 10pm⁠ The Actual News with Alex Giampapa (@giamdaddy)⁠ ⁠ Sunday (4/26) 8pm/11:30pm⁠ From a Social Distance with Dana Jay Bein (@danajaybein) and Tim McIntire (@TimMcIntire)⁠ ⁠ Streaming right on our website! And don't forget, if you show up a little late, all you have to do is rewind!

A post shared by The Comedy Studio (@thecomedystudio) on

© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.