The Comedy Studio covers the weekend with ‘From a Social Distance’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Sure, it might not feel the same when you aren’t able to see Comedy Studio owner Rick Jenkins and his Johnny Carson suits live in the flesh (or cloth), but while we’re all stuck at home amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, he’s making sure your weekends don’t grow scarce of comedy.

With his weekend-long interview series From a Social Distance, Jenkins brings viewers beyond the mic for a bit, as he chats with both current and former comedians from the Boston comedy scene in addition to airing some old stand-up sets from the respective performer.

Kicking this weekend’s string of shows off tonight (April 24) will be Dave Rattigan and Scott Oddo, with Dan Boulger and Lamont Price joining Jenkins for a chat on Saturday (April 25) before Dana Jay Bein and Tim McIntire close things out for the weekend on Sunday (April 26).

Each episode airs at 8 p.m. on its respective night via the club’s website, with a re-run following at 11:30 p.m.

Be sure to check out other current Comedy Studio offerings throughout the rest of the week, as well, including a new episode of the Comedy Studio Podcast every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, Tales From the Inside with Angela Sawyer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m., and Alex Giampapa’s The Actual News on Saturdays at 10 p.m.