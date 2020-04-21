Chelsea Peretti brews up a coffee-inspired EP in ‘Foam and Flotsam’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

It might very well be the case that your adoration of coffee is reaching a dangerous level, but has it reached write-an-entire-album-about-it levels? It has for Chelsea Peretti, and while it’s apparent that we’re just getting started, the result is already pretty legit.

Dropping her five-song EP Foam and Flotsam today (April 21), the former Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star has teamed up with producer and Worcester native Kool Kojak to bring both her innate comedic power and virtually unmatched fandom of that sweet, sweet bean juice into the music world. Meshing elements of pop, hip-hop, and rock with a vocal ability that really holds its own to say the very least, Peretti flexes not only an already well-toned comedic streak, but, with the help of Reggie Watts, Imperial Teen’s Will Schwartz, and rapper Chika, also a refreshing dose of confident musical freedom and experimentation that bridges the gap between a novelty comedy album and a legitimate display of sonic intellect that is sure to give us a good morning boost.

In addition to this new batch of tracks and another forthcoming EP, a full-length album comprised of Peretti’s coffee-inspired jams is a-brewin’ for a June release. Check out the new tracks, as well as two new music videos below.

