Florence and the Machine shares new song for Intensive Care Society

Florence and the Machine have shared an unreleased song to raise money for healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delicate, uplifting track is titled “Light of Love,” and it was recorded during the sessions for what would become her 2018 album High As Hope. All money raised from the song will benefit the Intensive Care Society, a charity that supports intensive care doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals.

“’Light of Love’ never made the record but I thought it would be nice to share it with the fans at this time of uncertainty, and could be a good way to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society COVID-19 Fund,” writes Florence Welch. “And to show my love, respect and admiration to all those working on the front line of this crisis.”



She adds: “The song is about the world coming at you so fast and you feel like you won’t survive it, but in actually bearing witness to the world as it is, it’s really the only place you can be of service. I found so many ways to numb myself out, to hide from the world, and although waking up from that was painful, it’s never been more important not to look away, to keep an open heart even if it hurts, and to find ways to keep showing up for the people that need you. Even from a distance.”