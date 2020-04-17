Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman unveil the ‘Making It At Home’ challenge

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

In a perfect world, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman would currently be gearing up to shoot the third season of Making It. However, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, those plans are on hold for the time being. So instead of making it, the dynamic duo is winging it remotely — and all for a good cause at the end of the day.

Taking to social media via Zoom on Wednesday (April 15), the former Parks and Recreation co-stars have announced the Making It At Home junk drawer challenge, a “communal arts and crafts class” of sorts that brings the fun and ingenuity of their other hit NBC show directly to you, and challenges you to craft creations from everyday supplies.

Poehler and Offerman will be announcing a new challenge every few days on the show’s Instagram Live feed, where you can find the first instructional video on how craft flowers out of playing cards and zip ties, hosted by the show’s Season 2 winner, Justine Silva here. And they’ve teamed up with NBC to ensure that for each winner of the respective challenges, a $1,000 donation will be made to the winner’s hometown food pantry, in an effort to help food banks keep up with the demand in these trying times.

To be a part of the challenge, remember to include the hashtag #MakingItAtHome with a photo of your creation. Check out the announcement below.