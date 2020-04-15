This Stream Is Tonight: Honey Cutt hits up TubularTV

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

If you fell behind, now is the time to catch up: On March 13, just as all pandemic hell was breaking loose, Honey Cutt released one fantastic album in Coasting. The Boston surf-minded guitar-pop band, led by Kaley Honeycutt (f.k.a. Baby!), was in the middle of a North American tour, routed around South-By-Southwest, when the call to come home and cancel all remaining dates was sent out. If Honey Cutt were set to play your town, or even your show, today’s (April 15) a chance to hear the album and more as Kaley performs live for TubularTV’s latest livestream. Honey Cutt played one of these five days ago with Squirrel Flower and Dirt Buyer, and returns tonight for another terrific triple play of awesome alongside Stef Chura and Pom Pom Squad. Listen (and purchase) Coasting via Bandcamp, and hit the IG embed for tonight’s stream details.

<a href="http://honeycuttband.bandcamp.com/album/coasting">Coasting by Honey Cutt</a>