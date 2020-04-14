girl in red soundtracks her self-realization on ‘midnight love’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

In short order — and on the shoulders of essential lo-fi bedroom-pop tracks like “bad idea!” and “we fell in love in october” — Norway’s girl in red has established herself as one of the more vital young musicians in 2020. Today (April 14), the songwriter and producer born Marie Ulven returns with a dreamy new composition titled “midnight love,” a song described as about self-realization and learning, via the perspective of the person suffering.

Here’s what Ulven says about the track:

“midnight love feels like my best work so far. its my first song with a piano, but the approach of writing it was a bit different than usual too. even though i’m singing from my perspective, as the ‘victim’, in real life it was actually me who was ‘bad guy’. a close friend was treated the same way i had treated someone else. like, this dude would text her at night to see if they could meet up, and it kind of gave her false hope that they could be something more, so she always would say yes and be there for him. seeing that so up close gave me some perspective and i realized that my situation was very similar. so this song is pretty much me reflecting on how small i’ve made someone else feel. even though i never meant be a dick, i was. we met up recently after she heard the song and i apologized. i think she forgave me.”

Listen in below.