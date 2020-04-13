Please enjoy The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ in the style of The B-52’s

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

According to every brand advertising on television lately, we’re living in uncertain times. But one thing that’s quite certain is the staying power of The Killers’ 2003 hit “Mr. Brightside,” a proper indie banger that ignites every pub and party it’s played at and holds firm as the “Hey Jude” of the 21st century.

We’ve all sung it, we’ve all loved it, we’ve all used it wash our hands long enough to fight a virus. But what if the enduring indie anthem was redone into the style of The B-52’s? One brave man — Dalton Deschain — has answered that question, and he did it back in December.

That’s when the New York musician unveiled his project The B-69s, and its three-track EP, Cosmic Sex Number. Included are B-52’s-style renditions of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”, but we’re gravitating to The Killers cover this morning after somehow stumbling upon it on Twitter earlier today.

“This one was very fun and I’m so ashamed,” Deschain tweeted back in December. Well, back then, we were allowed outside, so our perspectives on many things have changed since then.

Come on out of that cage and feel just! fine! Like Fred Schneider would want.

<a href="http://theb69s.bandcamp.com/album/cosmic-sex-number">Cosmic Sex Number by The B-69s</a>