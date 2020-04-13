Kelly MacFarland and Dan Crohn check in on Boston comedy with ‘I’m Fine’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

For a better part of the last three weeks, Kelly MacFarland and Dan Crohn have made a habit of checking in on each other, and a handful of guests, by way of their Zoom-powered talk show I’m Fine. The Boston comedy staples hold court with a free-flowing chat about what they’re doing to pass the time while the coronavirus (or COVID-19) outbreak continues to wreak havoc on social gatherings.

As they soldier on through the uncertainty that the global pandemic has brought upon our lives — and specifically in their case, the comedy world –the delightfully funny duo continues to entertain with their coping strategy by hosting a brand new power-packed slate of guests this week, as they welcome Bethany Van Delft, Emma Willmann, Steve Bjork, Tom Dustin, Tony V, and Ken Reid to the forum throughout the week.

Past guests include Derek Furtado, Brian Glowacki, Christine Hurley, Carolyn Plummer, Corey Rodrigues. Check out their recent chat with fellow Bostonian Josh Gondelman below.

I’m Fine streams on Zoom and Facebook Live Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET.