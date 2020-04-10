Fearing reflect a modern era under darkness on new LP ‘Shadow’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Despite all the bullshit clutching the world in a vice grip, today (April 10) shapes up as a pretty solid #NewMusicFriday. But beyond the obvious names releasing new albums today (The Strokes, Hamilton Leithauser, etc.), perhaps nothing better reflects our gloomy times trapped within walls than Shadow, the new Funeral Party-issued LP from Bay Area dark post-punk band Fearing.

We’ve already been treated to a trio of rainy-day-eternity tracks from Shadow — “Pictured Perfect,” “Sherbert,” and “Good Talks” — and the other seven should further Fearing as a striking force in the American underground.

Elements of French coldwave, Euro post-punk, and first wave shoegaze all intertwine here for a pretty remarkable depth in sound, where familiar ingredients join together for something that feels modern. We suggest hitting the Bandcamp to acquire the LP on vinyl after a few dalliances with the streams.

<a href="http://fearing.bandcamp.com/album/shadow-2">Shadow by Fearing</a>