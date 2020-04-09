Quarantainment: Washed Out calm our collective nerves with ‘Too Late’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Yeah, everything is still shit, but at least today (April 9) we’re blessed with a dreamy new single from Washed Out. Ernest Greene’s electronic-pop project returns with his first new single in two years, a kaleidoscopic chill pill titled “Too Late,” and it appears to have the type of calming, mood-impacting qualities we all so desperately need right now.

“Too Late” also comes complete with a music video crafted via fan-submitted images of sunsets, which Greene solicited after the planned video shoot was cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus.

Greene teased the track earlier this week, writing on Instagram: Didn’t want to do any updates until I knew for sure the project was done — but I’m so excited to announce that my new video and single will drop on Thursday! I can’t express how thankful I am to the many, many people who submitted pictures and videos for this project. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 After taking such a long break, I didn’t know what to expect — but it ended up being WAY more than I could have imagined.”

Welcome back, Washed Out. Let’s go chill.

<a href="http://washedout.bandcamp.com/track/too-late">Too Late by Washed Out</a>