Quarantainment: The Strokes launch video conversation series

The Strokes have a new album, The New Abnormal, coming out this Friday (April 10), and we love what we’ve heard so far. But since none of us can really hit the bars, clubs, and venues to celebrate it, the New York band has done the next best thing: Launch a video conversation series.

It’s called “5guys talking about things they know nothing about,” and the first episode, via Zoom, went live last night. Among the topics of conversation are The Human Centipede, new music video ideas, Bill Withers, getting slapped by Rolling Stone’s Jann Wenner, La Bamba, band practices, and interviewing people in their cars.

“Like many out there we are staying pretty much at home and keeping to ourselves,” the band writes. “We wanted to see if we could connect with folks, and turned what was supposed to be a pirate radio thing for our album release (which we would make in-person) into a video chat instead… ‘5 guys talking about things they know nothing about.’ In light of everything that’s been happening, we hope this distracts you during your quarantine…”

We’re into it.