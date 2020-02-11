The Strokes return with a casual new single called ‘At The Door’

Last night (she said) The Strokes went up to New Hampshire to play Bernie Sanders’ GOTV Concert Rally in Durham (hit the link for coverage), and during the show played a few new tunes and announced their new album would be out in April.

Turns out, Julian Casablancas was telling the truth, the absolute god damned truth, and the New York City guitar-rock band took a morning-after approach in today officially unveiling the news.

The new album is called The New Abnormal, it’s the band’s first since 2013’s Comedown Machine, and it’s out April 10 via Cult/RCA. It serves as The Strokes’ sixth studio album, features Jean-Michel Basquiat painting Bird on Money as the cover art, and it was produced by Rick Rubin and recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu.

Among The New Abnormal’s nine tracks is a casual number called “At The Door,” an atmospheric track that definitely has some Voidz-esque electronic-pop vibes, and you can hear it below via Spotify or a very cool animated video directed by Mike Burakoff.

Welcome back, boys.