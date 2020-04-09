Quarantainment: Baby Taylah captures a moment of grief on ‘Home’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

The ongoing pandemic has created a whirlwind of emotions in us all, causing each day to be a never-ending rollercoaster of drawn-out thoughts and feelings. Unfortunately, one of the constants continues to be grief, and maybe that’s why we are connecting so hard to Baby Taylah’s new single “Home.” The Scottish singer/songwriter has unveiled a striking visual for the track today (April 9), and the cinematic song centers around the lingering effects of grief, inspired by the loss of her mother.

“The song itself is written about the longing you feel to be around someone who is no longer in your daily life,” says Baby Taylah, via Clash. “Menial everyday tasks like simply traveling back home with that person is something you would pay a high price just to experience it for one last time.”

The video was filmed in Glencoe, a main settlement in the Lochaber area of the Scottish Highlands. “The video is really personal for me as we based the idea around the loss of my mum,” she adds. “We wanted to touch upon the feeling of sadness in the track by turning that into a longing for someone who isn’t coming back. Placing it in a big open space like Glencoe really pushed the solitude and loneliness of grief, where you’re always looking for something you can’t quite find anywhere but within yourself.”