Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Festival takes Club Passim to the screen

This spring, Club Passim is doubling down on their online festivals.

After launching the virtual “Keep Your Distance Fest” in March to encourage social distancing and raise money for the Passim Emergency Artist Relief (PEAR) Fund, the Harvard Square venue has announced that the 2020 edition of the Down Home Up Here Bluegrass Festival will return to Club Passim this April, but in an online-only form. To reflect this year’s specific circumstances, the fest has been dubbed “Down Home At Home” for 2020.

The eighth year of the fest will be livestreamed on April 18 and 19 via Club Passim’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and all the participating artists’ Instagram accounts. Due to the venue’s public-health-mandated closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all of the featured artists will perform straight from their living rooms, much like the nature of Keep Your Distance Fest. Listeners don’t need to purchase tickets to tune in to any of the streams, but Club Passim does recommend a daily donation of $15.

In addition to the 12-plus performances scheduled for next weekend, the fest will also feature bluegrass-specific music lessons at 2:00 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. each day.

View the complete roster of performers in the flyer below, and peep the daily set times here.