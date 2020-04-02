Quarantainment: Waxahatchee covers a Caroline Polachek standout

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

This past Friday, Waxahatchee delivered an enchanting new album in Saint Cloud, but that’s not stopping Katie Crutchfield from continuing her creative streak. Recently, she dropped by SiriusXM’s Los Angeles studios to perform live for the SiriusXMU Sessions, and included in the set was an acoustic cover of Caroline Polachek’s 2019 standout jam “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.” As expected, Crutchfield adds her own personal flair to the track and manages to enhance what was already a great song; listen to it below. And speaking of all things Waxahatchee, tonight she joins Kevin Morby for a joint livestream at 9 p.m. ET. Peep the link, or Morby’s IG embed after the video jump, for deets on that.