This Stream Is Today: Indieheads Festival hits Instagram Live

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

We’re getting to the point now where we’re judging livestream festival lineups with the same scrutiny and sarcasm as we’ve done with actual music festivals of years past. And we don’t even need to leave the house! Thankfully, most of these coming across our various screens have been solid, and that’s the case for today and tomorrow’s (April 1 and 2), Indieheads Festival, a 24-band/artist stream curated by the Indieheads’ Reddit community. The full show, hosted on the Indieheads’ Instagram, is worth checking out, as Oso Oso kick things off today at 1 p.m. ET and Teen Daze close it out tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET. Along the way, we’ll hear Ratboys, HUNNY, Saintseneca, The Frights, and others. No joke, it’s a good one. Peep the full lineup below.