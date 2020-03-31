Quarantainment: ALFii loops in Luke Bar$, Donald Grunge, and Connis for ‘RubberBandz’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome



When ALFii channels his childhood nostalgia, he does it Final Fantasy-style.

Recalling a special moment from his musical past, the songwriter and producer has honored the forthcoming remake of Final Fantasy VII by nabbing a sample from the late-’90s video game and flipping it into a sparse hip-hop jam called “RubberBandz.” The track, which dropped last week (March 25), piles on snappy verses from Boston rappers Connis, Donald Grunge, and Luke Bar$.

“The first time I remember being moved by music I was a kid, maybe 7, and was playing Final Fantasy VII,” ALFii tells Vanyaland. “I remember thinking, ‘why is this video game making me emotional?’ And I realized it was the music. It’s what started my entire career. I began to teach myself piano and started creating songs, and I’ve given my life to music ever since. I wanted to honor that moment, and honor the game that started it all.”

The remake of Final Fantasy VII drops in early April, with ALFii’s seven-track mixtape on its heels, completely inspired by the Playstation game. In the meantime, tune into “RubberBandz” below.