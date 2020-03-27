This Stream is Tonight: Big Mouth cast set for live YouTube table read

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Over the years, there have been plenty live table reads at Comic Cons and through livestreams, sure, but we’re pretty confident in saying that few have been as important, and none have been as horny, as this one coming up.

Starting at 8 p.m. ET tonight (March 27), Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jenny Slate and the rest of the cast of the hit Netflix animated series Big Mouth will join together for a live-streamed table read on the Netflix is a Joke YouTube channel, with donations accepted to help support Feeding America, to do their part in ensuring that nobody goes hungry amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read all the sweet deets below.