Quarantainment: Comedy Gives Back rallies all-star lineup for ‘Laugh Aid’

In the midst of shutdowns of comedy clubs and theaters nationwide, comedians have come out in droves to help raise funds in a myriad of different ways for event staff and others affected by the closures caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, with the help of non-profit organization Comedy Gives Back, a star-studded night has been assembled to help out their own.

It’s called Laugh Aid, and it takes place Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. ET across a slew of streaming platforms including the Laugh Lounge app, Twitch, Twitter, Comedy Central’s YouTube channel and Facebook Live.

will look to raise funds to support those in the comedy community most affected by the loss of stage time and financial stability. Lending a hand will be some of the biggest names in the game including Bill Burr, Iliza Shlesinger, Nikki Glaser, Marc Maron, Anthony Jeselnik, Bert Kreischer, Patton Oswalt, The Sklar Brothers, Dane Cook, Ray Romano, and many others.

