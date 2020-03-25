This Stream Is Tonight: Artisanal Comedy heads to Instagram Live

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Earlier this month, there was some doubt as to whether Artisanal Comedy would be able to hold its monthly stand-up showcase at Dorchester Brewing Co., and since the question was posed, it’s obviously been answered. But that isn’t stopping the show’s host, Bethany Van Delft, from keeping the comedy tap flowing.

After some trial and error on other live streaming platforms, Van Delft is making the pivot to Instagram Live tonight (March 25), and she’s bringing with her a power-packed lineup of Boston’s best stand-up comics, including Sabrina Wu, Chukwunonyerem Orikaba Egedeyebo-Orikadibia, Chris Post, Kylie Alexander, Dana Cairns, and Liam McGurk.

The stream, which will go live @bethanyvandelft, starts at 8 p.m. Additional details are below.