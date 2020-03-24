This Stream Is Today: Margaret Glaspy displays her ‘Devotion’

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

When we last caught up with Margaret Glaspy, back in January, the Brooklyn singer-songwriter had just dropped the wonderfully sweeping and expansive “Killing What Keeps Us Alive,” pulled from her forthcoming album Devotion. That new LP, the follow-up to her 2016 debut Emotions and Math, arrives this Friday (March 27) via ATO Records, and to celebrate, Glaspy is taking to Instagram Live each day this week at 1 p.m. EST to perform live and host Q&As. “This record, Devotion, is very different from the last,” Glaspy says. “It’s not about being righteous or all-knowing, it’s about letting love in even when you don’t know what will happen when you do. It’s about devoting your heart to someone or something, against all odds.” Sounds like exactly what we need at this very moment.