Quarantainment: Sorry keep us warm ‘As The Sun Sets’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Looking forward to the future and having exciting stuff to anticipate is one way to help us get through our current global crisis, and one thing we have been eagerly awaiting is the debut album from Sorry. After years of mixtapes, projects, and other releases, the acclaimed London band issue 925 this Friday (March 27), co-produced by James Dring (Gorillaz, Jamie T, Nilüfer Yanya), and provide a moody table-setter in short advance called “As The Sun Sets,” a hypnotic guitar-pop tune that serves as the fifth offering from the LP. “we hope it helps you take your mind off things for a bit… it’s a wonderful world,” Sorry tweet. It is with music.