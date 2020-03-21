This Stream Is Today: Bill Janovitz hosts ‘Virtual Happy Hour’

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Buffalo Tom’s Bill Janovitz has been entertaining the masses for decades. Now, like a lot of other musicians near and far, he’s taking his talents to the livestream. This afternoon (March 21) from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Boston time, Janovitz hosts a “Virtual Happy Hour” on Buffalo Tom’s Facebook page, and he’ll be raising money for those impacted by coronavirus. “Just another shut-in performing a live-in-his-basement-studio performance,” Janovitz writes. “Requests and tips will be accepted. Proceeds to be donated to local independent music venues and promoters who are losing their shirts during this virus shut down.” Janovitz says an effort will be made to get the performance also up on YouTube and Instagram, as well; hit the Facebook event page for more info — and to get a request in before showtime.