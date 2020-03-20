Quarantainment: Purity Ring keep us company with ‘peacefall’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

As we continue to search inwards and outwards for sounds that take our hearts and minds far away from this current global crisis, Purity Ring are one of those acts whose brand of angelic, trance-like dream-pop can lift us up and into a better state of being.

Recently the Canadian duo descended from above to deliver “Stardew”, attached to word of a new album arriving April 3 called WOMB, and now Megan James and Corin Roddick have shared two new tracks that seemed fit to soundtrack our isolated ambitions. The tracks are lead by the assertive and purr-like “Peacefall”, and it streams anew with “Pink Lightning”, a track previously available through a digital scavenger hunt; listen to them below.

“[L]onely dears,” Purity Ring write on Facebook, “to keep you company, here is ‘peacefall’…”

Purity Ring were set to head out on a spring North American tour — May 3 at The Van Buren in Phoenix; May 4 at Rialto Theatre in Tucson; May 18 date at Boston’s House of Blues — but we’ll worry about all that later.