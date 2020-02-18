fbpx
In MusicNational News

Purity Ring descend from above with the heavenly ‘Stardew’

By Michael Marottaon
Via Facebook
 
 

Next week marks the fifth anniversary of Purity Ring’s most recent album Another Eternity. But rather surprisingly, the Canadian electronic-pop duo of Megan James and Corin Roddick have spontaneously given us new reasons for joy: Word of a new album, a spring North American tour, and a sparking new song that sure makes up for lost time.

The album, Purity Ring’s third, is called WOMB, and the April 3 LP (4AD) is described as “a quest for comfort and the search for a resting place in a world where so much is beyond our control.” Their tour kicks off with a pair of Arizona shows — May 3 at The Van Buren in Phoenix and May 4 at Rialto Theatre in Tucson — before making its way to Boston for a May 18 date at The House of Blues.

The new single, their first warm blast of officially-released new music since 2017’s one-off “Asido,” is a delectable slice of glimmering alt-pop titled “Stardew.”

Holy shit. Welcome back, Purity Ring.

Purity Ring 2020 Tour Dates:
May 03 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Van Buren
May 04 – Tucson, Arizona. @ Rialto Theatre
May 07 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live
May 08 – Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory
May 09 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
May 11 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Tabernacle
May 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Anthem
May 13 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Union Transfer
May 15 – Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Steel
May 16 – Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Steel
May 18 – Boston, Massachusetts @ House of Blues
May 20 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix
May 23 – Bakersfield, California @ Lightning in a Bottle Fest
May 26 – Chicago, Illinois @ Riviera Theatre
May 27 – Lawrence, Kansas @ Liberty Theatre
May 28 – Denver, Colorado @ Mission
May 29 – Ogden, Utah @ Ogden Twilight
May 30 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.