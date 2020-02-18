Purity Ring descend from above with the heavenly ‘Stardew’

Next week marks the fifth anniversary of Purity Ring’s most recent album Another Eternity. But rather surprisingly, the Canadian electronic-pop duo of Megan James and Corin Roddick have spontaneously given us new reasons for joy: Word of a new album, a spring North American tour, and a sparking new song that sure makes up for lost time.

The album, Purity Ring’s third, is called WOMB, and the April 3 LP (4AD) is described as “a quest for comfort and the search for a resting place in a world where so much is beyond our control.” Their tour kicks off with a pair of Arizona shows — May 3 at The Van Buren in Phoenix and May 4 at Rialto Theatre in Tucson — before making its way to Boston for a May 18 date at The House of Blues.

The new single, their first warm blast of officially-released new music since 2017’s one-off “Asido,” is a delectable slice of glimmering alt-pop titled “Stardew.”

Holy shit. Welcome back, Purity Ring.

Purity Ring 2020 Tour Dates:

May 03 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Van Buren

May 04 – Tucson, Arizona. @ Rialto Theatre

May 07 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live

May 08 – Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory

May 09 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 11 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Tabernacle

May 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Anthem

May 13 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Union Transfer

May 15 – Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Steel

May 16 – Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Steel

May 18 – Boston, Massachusetts @ House of Blues

May 20 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix

May 23 – Bakersfield, California @ Lightning in a Bottle Fest

May 26 – Chicago, Illinois @ Riviera Theatre

May 27 – Lawrence, Kansas @ Liberty Theatre

May 28 – Denver, Colorado @ Mission

May 29 – Ogden, Utah @ Ogden Twilight

May 30 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory