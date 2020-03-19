Quarantainment: Stream down under with Australia’s massive Isol-Aid

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

The live music livestreams are everywhere, and now individual performers around the world are starting to team up to present larger, group-themed entertainment for the online, but isolated, masses. One such example of that is this weekend’s Isol-Aid (March 21 and 22), a unified front from the Australian music community that links up about 75 intimate sets from each artist’s Instagram Live pages. Among those taking part are Vanyaland faves like Eliza & The Delusionals, Stella Donnelly, and Julia Jacklin, plus a veritable fuckton of others that should keep us entertained through the weekend. Check out the entire schedule below, but take note: You’ll have to adjust the times to reflect where in the world, exactly, you’re tuning in from.