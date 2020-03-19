Noreast Custom Apparel prints a local t-shirt line to aid Lowell businesses

In a time when restaurants and bars are closed for dine-in customers, Noreast Custom Apparel has developed a way for locals to still wear their love for Lowell businesses on their sleeve.

As small businesses in Massachusetts shutter their doors to the public to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Lowell-based apparel company has designed a line of benefit t-shirts to financially support a handful of eateries in the Lowell area.

The shirts, which each feature a different company logo, are $17; $10 goes to the selected business, and $7 covers the cost of printing.

Many of the businesses listed — like Brew’d Awakening Coffeehaus, The Old Court, Warp & Weft, and The Worthen House — host live music, poetry, and other community events that serve the North-of-Boston art scenes.

“Quietly the businesses that are such a big part of our day to day lives are collectively holding their breath while they navigate their plate full of obstacles,” reads a statement from the Noreast team. “Lowell is a beautiful and resilient community, for the last 15 years we have worked with many of the different small businesses and restaurants, either directly or putting their logos on events they sponsor throughout the year. At this point we all know the restaurant, bar and service industries are going to be hit hardest. These establishments are there for us, let’s take an opportunity to be a part of their pandemic support team.”

Check out the new shirt lineup here.