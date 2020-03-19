Liam Gallagher demands reformations of Oasis, The Jam, The Smiths, and Cheeky Girls

In these times of crisis, the world needs true leaders to bring us together. Today, perhaps, that man is Liam Gallagher.

Fresh off his own coronavirus scare a few weeks back, the rock and roll frontman took to Twitter on Thursday (March 19) to demand the reformation of his own band, Oasis, as well as reunions of The Jam, The Smiths, and long-lost Romanian twin dance-pop duo The Cheeky Girls. [Please Note: Wikipedia suggests The Cheeky Girls are still active.]

It’s not exactly Hans Gruber demanding the release of global terrorists in Die Hard, but it feels very forceful and something we can all get behind.

Gallagher tweeted: “All these miserable fucking cunts in bands who think there too cool for school the jam c’mon weller the smiths c’mon marr Rkid oasis c’mon noel what a gig oh and the cheeky girls what a fucking line up c’mon you know”.

Let’s hope the man gets what we wants.

