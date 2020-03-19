Dana Jay Bein goes viral with coronavirus rewrite of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

From live-streamed concerts to video-conference open mics, we’ve seen creativity brought out in a number of ways as a result of the ongoing gathering restrictions put in place by state officials to help counteract the spread of the coronavirus (or COVID-19). Dana Jay Bein is getting in on the action in royal fashion.

The Cambridge-based comedian took to Twitter on Wednesday (March 18) to share with the world a written parody of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody centered around the coronavirus. And while, cheekily, he’s not entirely sure if it’s a creative flow or a mental breakdown that brought him to the point of rewriting the classic tune and turning it into a topical plea to “mama mia, wash your hands,” the Twittersphere flocked to it.

No pun intended, the tweet went viral with, at press time, more than 106,000 retweets and more than 351,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Check out the full thread here, or hit the tweet below to sing along.