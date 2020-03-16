Quarantainment: WOOtenanny shifts to Zoom for ‘Comedy in the Cabaret’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

The growing nationwide gathering restrictions on bars, restaurants, and comedy clubs are making increasingly tough times tougher for a whole lot of people who just want to create and share their art. But the way Bryan O’Donnell and Shaun Connolly see it, where there’s a woo there’s a way.

Instead of cancelling Comedy in the Cabaret, WOOtenanny’s open mic at Nick’s Bar & Restaurant in Worcester tonight (March 16), O’Donnell and Connolly are venturing into the world of video conferencing to give comics “stage time” via Zoom, a videoconferencing app that you can download on your phone or desktop. All you need to sign up for the service is a gmail account.

Check-in, which can be found here, begins at 7:30 p.m. before the show starts at 8 p.m. read all the fine deets here.